SilverLine survey stones removed in Chottanikkara

Attempt by survey team to yet again lay stones thwarted by protesters

KOCHI

Tension prevailed at Chottanikkara near here all though Monday, as local residents and Congress activists removed survey stones that were laid in the area at noon as part of the SilverLine semi high-speed railway project.

An attempt by the survey team to yet again lay stones on Monday evening was thwarted by people. The survey team and a huge posse of police personnel withdrew in the aftermath, it is learnt.

Ernakulam District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas, who led a group of Congress activists who were protesting against the laying of survey stones, said the semi high-speed rail project will not be permitted at any cost, since the government, which failed to provide drinking water supply and jobs, is trying to intimidate people to take the project forward. He warned the State government against using the police to threaten local residents and landowners.

“None will withdraw from the agitation against the project. We will not permit the trampling of one’s Constitutional rights by government officials and the police who intrude into private lands and houses to lay stones. The very government that has failed to provide houses for the downtrodden, is now depriving them of whatever little they have. There will be no buyers for plots where survey stones are laid, neither can it be used as security to avail bank loan.”

“Survey stones will be removed, even if 1,000 police personnel are deployed. They do not symbolise development. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will learn a harsh lesson if they try to instil fear in law-abiding citizens, under the garb of the railway project,” he added. The survey team had met with similar resistance at nearby Thiruvankulam and Mamala a couple of days ago.