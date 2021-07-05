‘Silverline opponents being ridiculed’

People who are critical of the Kerala Rail Development Corporation’s Silverline semi-high-speed rail corridor project and those opposing large-scale eviction for the project must not be ridiculed, the Moolampilly Coordination Committee has said. Oftentimes, those who organise protests against the project are being termed extreme right wing. Evictees who demand proper rehabilitation too are termed right/left-wing extremists. This does not suit a civilised society, the forum said in a release.

Hundreds of people who surrendered land in Moolampilly and nearby areas for the Vallarpadam container transshipment terminal project were not properly rehabilitated. A former Chief Minister referred to those who agitated against this inaction by the government as Naxals, inviting criticism from among others former Judge of Supreme Court late V.R. Krishna Iyer, said Francis Kalathumkal, general convener of the Moolampilly Coordination Committee, activist C.R. Neelakandan, former Principal of Sacred Heart College Fr. Prasanth Palakkapilly and over a dozen others in the release.