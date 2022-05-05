SilverLine dominates electoral debate in Thrikkakara

The semi high-speed rail project is among the buzzwords in the constituency, as a station in Ernakulam district has been proposed at Kakkanad

With a war of words already under way between the two major fronts over who holds the key to the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency and its best interests in heart ahead of the upcoming byelection, an assortment of issues seems to dominate the electorate in the Information Technology hub.

Development is definitely the buzzword and so is the proposed SilverLine semi high-speed rail project considering that Kakkanad is where a station is proposed in Ernakulam as per the current plants. Infrastructure development, connectivity issues, narrow roads, and drinking water issues too figure among the top priorities of the electorate.

Aneesh Panthalani, president of Progressive Techies, a combine of IT employees, bemoans that despite being a major IT hub hosting global clients, Thrikkakara still ails from connectivity issues. “In that context, the proposed SilverLine project, a major boost for connectivity, brings positive vibes. Infrastructure development befitting an IT hub to impress multinational clients is also found wanting,” he said.

Mahesh A.S., a 44-year-old assistant professor of computer science and IT, summarily rejects the SilverLine project wondering whether a State steeped in debt could afford it. “Rather, the focus should be on localised development projects that will improve and make life easier. For instance, the extension of the Kochi metro to Kakkanad should be fast-tracked,” he said.

Despite being a neutral when it comes to SilverLine, Sarathkumar M.S., a 31-year-old school teacher, has no doubt that it will be a major deciding factor in the upcoming byelection along with sympathy in favour of UDF candidate Uma Thomas. He also feels that the late P.T. Thomas’ decision to challenge the Church by doing away with religious ceremonies might also find reflection in the voting.

Fawaz M. Babu, a 20-year-old B.Tech student and a second time voter, cites respect for the opinions of the youth who are brimming with fresh ideas as the primary consideration in casting the vote. He believes that the emotional farewell received by the late PT was also on account of his rapport with the youth. “When it comes to development, priority should be assessed, and consensus should be reached with fair compensation for the affected before going ahead with projects,” he said.

Drawing attention to the fact that the controversial actor assault had taken place in Thrikkakara, writer N.S. Madhavan wondered in his tweet if not in Thrikkakara, where else would the publication of Hema panel report to address issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in the Malayalam film industry would become an electoral issue. “After all, doesn’t women’s vote count?” he asked.

As a housewife, Shyja T.K. remains concerned about the surging price rise and its impact on family budget with salaries not reflecting a corresponding rise. Originally from Kannur, she also supports SilverLine lamenting that there are not enough trains at present. “A project like that always throws open opportunities and creates jobs,” she said.

M.A. Anilkumar, vice president of Thrikkakara Residents Association Apex Council, felt that woefully underdeveloped roads, lack of traffic reforms, and acute drinking water shortage remained major issues facing the constituency. “In fact, the State government has ignored the constituency represented by an Opposition MLA in two consecutive terms,” he said.