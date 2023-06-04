Silver jubilee celebrations of Amrita Hospital inaugurated

June 04, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The silver jubilee celebrations of Amrita Hospital, Ernakulam, were inaugurated on Sunday.

Inaugurating the celebrations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the hospital had set an example by providing free medical support to needy sections of the society. The hospital has also brought in high-quality medical care and medical research, he said.

Mata Amritanandamayi had been instrumental in spreading the message of Sanatana Dharma in the world. She had showcased the good facets of Sanatana Dharma to the world and spread the message of care, love and compassion to millions of people. She gave hope, direction and support for over four crore people, said Mr. Shah.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recollected that the Mata Amritanandamayi Math had constructed 1,200 earthquake-resistant houses in Gujrat for the survivors of the quake.

Mr. Shah said the Narendra Modi government had paid special attention to the health sector of the country. Around 60 crore people benefited from the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The country now has 648 medical colleges as against 387 during the 2013-14 period. The number of seats for MBBS and medical PG courses too had increased significantly during the past few years, he said.

A video message from Mata Amritananda Mayi was played at the inaugural session. State Ministers P. Prasad and Veena George, Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar, MP Hibi Eden, MLA T. J. Vinod, and Amrita Hospital medical director Prem Nair attended. Math vice chairman Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri delivered the welcome address.

Mr. Shah also inaugurated two research centres of the hospital, one at Kollam and another one at Kochi, at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.