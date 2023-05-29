SilverLine will have serious social, economic consequences for State, says KSSP study

May 29, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

A study by a team of experts appointed by the Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) to assess the impact of SilverLine says that the semi-high-speed-rail project will have serious social and economic consequences for the State.

The study findings bolster the KSSP view that a massive project such as SilverLine should not become a development priority for the State.

Beginning with the notification for land acquisition for the project, the consequences will be visible. The prospects of land acquisition will create uncertainties and anxieties, which will disrupt normal agriculture and auxiliary activities. Disruption in agriculture will impact ecological conditions and plants and animals, biodiversity, as well as socio-economic conditions.

The study also reveals that the 30-m zone marked for the rail line will lose nearly two lakh tonnes of biomass when construction activities start. When the zone is expanded to 200 m, the loss will be 12,90,041 tonnes. When considering the townships that come up along the routes attached to stations, the loss will be even higher, it says.

This will not be a green project as claimed by those who have proposed it. The losses will include endangered plant species and fish resources. Around 4,000 hectares of floodprone areas will be affected by the project.

On the financial front, the project will cost more than the ₹63,940 crore claimed by K-Rail authorities. This project will become a major liability for the State.

The K-Rail detailed project report (DPR) has also not taken into consideration an option available to develop a fresh double line close to the existing lines, improvement of signalling system, renovation of the present lines, and the presence of trains such as Vande Bharat.

The DPR itself is a big drawback of the proposed K-Rail project as it does not contain the details that are required or issues that need explanation.

Considering the serious consequences for the State and existence of another option before it must prompt the authorities to rethink the K-Rail project, the study says in conclusion.

It was a team comprising experts such as K.V. Thomas, former scientist of the National Centre for Earth Science Studies; V.K. Brijesh of MES College, Ponnani; Abdul Hameed, former scientist of Centre for Water Resources Development and Management; S. Sreekumar, who retired from Christ College, Irinjalakuda; and Amitha Bachan of MES Asmabi College, Kodungalloor that conducted the study.