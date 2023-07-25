Signal, roundabout mooted at junctions on Thammanam-Pullepady Road

July 25, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The alignment of Thammanam-Pullepady Road that will be widened and extended to MG Road and the NH Bypass will adhere largely to the one that had been fixed two decades ago by the Kochi Corporation, it has been decided, in a last-ditch bid to speed up the development of the arterial road corridor that had been inordinately held up.

The decision was taken in the wake of the Corporation handing over a copy of the original alignment that had been fixed two decades ago for the road project, to the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), the agency that would implement the widening and extension of the road. The old alignment was referred to in the wake of a section of landowners protesting against an alignment that had been readied by the KRFB in keeping with the developments that took place in the 3.60-km corridor during the past years. The revised alignment by the KRFB had also taken care to ensure that the road adhered to norms regarding safety of vehicles at curves and junctions.

Many landowners, including those who surrendered land free of cost for the road, had built houses and other buildings on land that was available. They were particularly opposed to a relook of the alignment of the four-lane road that would be 22 metres wide and hence objected to it.

Signal junctions

It has also been decided to have signal junctions or roundabouts at three major junctions en route — Kathrikadavu, Karnakodam, and Thammanam — in order to ensure streamlined flow of vehicles. A decision on constructing an overbridge/flyover at Kathrikadavu and Chakkaraparambu on the NH Bypass will be taken at a later stage to rein in the project cost. This will be critical to ensuring seamless flow of vehicles in the east-west direction between MG Road and the NH Bypass. An underpass might be needed at Chakkaraparambu, since the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has envisaged an elevated highway on the 16-km Edappally-Aroor stretch, official sources said.

Eastward road

Mayor M. Anilkumar said the three junctions would in all probability need signal systems, considering the burgeoning number of vehicles in the city. It is also imperative that the road be taken eastward of Chakkaraparambu Junction to Seaport Airport Road and beyond in Kakkanad since the city is fast expanding eastward, he added.

The road project eastward of the NH Bypass from Chakkaraparambu is now in the back burner after the government entrusted the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala RBDCK and later on the Kerala State Construction Corporation with the project.