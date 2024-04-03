Sidharthan’s father moves HC to implead in a case filed by suspended V-C

April 03, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOCHI

A petition was filed on Wednesday by T. Jayaprakash, father of J.S. Sidharthan, who was found hanging in the hostel bathroom on the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University campus, before the High Court seeking to implead him in a writ petition filed by suspended Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University M.R. Saseendranath challenging his suspension by the Chancellor.

He said that the Vice-Chancellor and other responsible officers had taken lightly the ragging incidents in the college. His son would have been alive had the Vice-Chancellor taken action under the provisions of the law.

The suspended Vice-Chancellor had not discharged his duties and functions in accordance with the University Act. As per the provisions of the Act, it was his duty to ensure that the provisions of the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act were scrupulously implemented. There was a total failure on his part in this regard, he added.

