ADVERTISEMENT

Sidharthan’s death: HC asks Kerala to provide assistance to CBI on request

April 09, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the State government and the State Police Chief to give all assistance to the CBI for its investigation into the death of J.S. Sidharthan, a student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, Wayanad, if the agency requests in writing for assistance.

When the petition by Jayaprakash T., father of Sidharthan, seeking a directive to issue notification for the takeover of the investigation without delay came up for hearing, the Centre informed the court that the notification was issued and the CBI had re-registered an FIR. As the CBI Delhi unit was probing the case, assistance from the State Police Chief was required.

 The court closed the petition as it was of the opinion that the plea by Mr. Jayaprakash had become infructuous after the Centre issued the notification under Section 5 of the Delhi Police Establishments Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US