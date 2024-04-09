Sidharthan’s death: HC asks Kerala to provide assistance to CBI on request

April 09, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the State government and the State Police Chief to give all assistance to the CBI for its investigation into the death of J.S. Sidharthan, a student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, Wayanad, if the agency requests in writing for assistance.

When the petition by Jayaprakash T., father of Sidharthan, seeking a directive to issue notification for the takeover of the investigation without delay came up for hearing, the Centre informed the court that the notification was issued and the CBI had re-registered an FIR. As the CBI Delhi unit was probing the case, assistance from the State Police Chief was required.

The court closed the petition as it was of the opinion that the plea by Mr. Jayaprakash had become infructuous after the Centre issued the notification under Section 5 of the Delhi Police Establishments Act.

