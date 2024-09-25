Siddique moves SC seeking anticipatory bail; State files caveat

Even as actor Siddique approached the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail in a sexual assault case, the State government filed a caveat before the court seeking to hear its arguments before passing any order on the Special Leave Petition of the actor.

The government in its petition filed earlier on Wednesday said that there was every chance that the actor would file an anticipatory petition in the apex court as the Kerala High Court had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea. The State sought to hear it before passing any order on the actor’s petition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.