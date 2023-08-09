HamberMenu
Siddique interred with State honours

August 09, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Director Siddique’s body to be kept at the Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium at Kadavantra for public homage in Kochi on Wednesday.

Director Siddique’s body to be kept at the Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium at Kadavantra for public homage in Kochi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The mortal remains of renowned filmmaker Siddique were interred with State honours at the Central Juma Masjid cemetery here around 6 p.m. on August 9.

People from various walks of life thronged the masjid and at the Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium in Kadavantra, where his body was kept for the public to pay homage in the morning. His body was taken to his residence at Pallikkara in Kakkanad in the afternoon.

Actors Mammootty, Lal, Jayaram, Janardhanan, Jagadeesh, Siddique, Dileep, Mukesh, Harishree Ashokan, Saikumar, Tovino Thomas, Fahadh Fazil, Dulquer Salman, Babu Antony, Jayasoorya, Nazriya, Bindu Panicker, Mithra were among those who paid their tributes to him at the indoor stadium. Filmmakers including Faazil, Sibi Malayil, Kamal, Vinayan, B. Unnikrishnan also paid homage to the departed filmmaker.

Recalling his long association with Siddique, Mukesh said that the director was instrumental in giving him a big break in his career through the movie ‘Ramjirao Speaking’. “He had the confidence in actors like me and Saikumar and proved that content and not super stars was the key in making a boxoffice hit,” he said.

Actor Jayaram said that Siddique was an exceptional human being, who had touched everyone’s heart through his care and affection. Actor Jagadeesh said that he has lost a dear friend. “He had also worked for the welfare of mimicry artistes,” he said.

