Siddharth Sankar Rout is clear winner in Kochi round of businessline Cerebration Quiz 

October 03, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi regional round of the 20th edition of businessline Cerebration Quiz 2023 was conducted on October 2 featuring six participants. After intense competition spanning four rounds, Siddharth Sankar Rout (Indian Institute of Foreign Trade) triumphed the contest with 47 points. Zaman S. Khan (Q Company) came second with 17 points while Akhil Gosh (Q Collective Knowledge Solutions) was adjudged third with nine points. 

The businessline Cerebration Quiz 2023, one of India’s premier corporate quiz championships, is presented by JK Tyre Range Series in partnership with BSE. The quiz is open to business professionals, corporate executives, MBA candidates, and students from leading Indian B-schools. Participants stand a chance to win up to ₹1.5 lakh in prize money, with ₹75,000 for the first prize, ₹50,000 for the second, and ₹25,000 for the third. 

The initial online shortlisting round attracted over 6,000 participants. The event aimed to shortlist the top six contenders from six cities: Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi. 

The welcome address was delivered by Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor of businessline, and Sundarraman Ramamurthy, Managing Director of BSE. Ajay Poonia hosted the quiz. Fans of quizzing can watch the top six finalists go head-to-head by visiting https://bit.ly/HBLQK23 . The national finals, a live event, will be held at the BSE in Mumbai on October 29. Regional winners from all six cities will vie for the championship title from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Sponsoring the event are JK Tyre Ranger Series as the title partner, and BSE as an associate partner. Other associate partners are SBI, Greyon Cosmetics, and Parker Pens, with News X, the TV partner. 

