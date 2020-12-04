Siblings give no quarter in contest

Bindhu Sibi

Kochi

04 December 2020 22:21 IST

Sisters lock horns at Elanji division of Pampakuda block panchayat

Donning the role of big sister came naturally to 51-year-old Elsy Tommy, older as she was by seven years to her sibling Bindhu Sibi, who always respected her.

But that personal equation may take a back seat for now with the siblings being pitched against each other by the rival fronts from the Elanji division of Pampakuda block panchayat. While Ms. Sibi is a sitting block panchayat member from a different division, Ms. Tommy unsuccessfully contested from Elanji panchayat in the last election.

When Ms. Tommy, with the Jose K. Mani faction of the Kerala Congress, filed nomination as the Left Democratic Front (LDF)-backed Independent, her UDF rival was unknown. “I didn't know that I would be fighting my own sister though that is fine by me now,” she said.

Knowing that she will have to lock horns with her sister, Ms. Sibi was initially reluctant only to have a change of heart after the Congress convinced her to contest. “My parents and husband’s family were encouraging and never asked me to back out on having to fight my sister,” she said.

Originally from Marady, the siblings moved into Elanji after marriage. Though used to meet quite frequently living as they are hardly a kilometre apart, they haven’t met or talked much since been pitted against each other in the election cauldron.

“We never used to talk politics even before and now rather than being concerned our parents seem to enjoy our contest and find it even fun to watch. They keep joking that it was a win-win situation for them as either way they are assured of a block member from the family,” mused Ms. Tommy who, however, quickly added that being siblings would have no bearing on a hard electoral battle that is being fought only to win.

Ms. Sibi echoes the same sentiment stating that there is no question of a ‘friendly contest.’ “But our sisterhood will be untouched. After all, this contest lasts hardly a month beyond which we will remain siblings,” she said.