Siblings arrested with drugs in Kochi

June 22, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - KOCHI

Two siblings allegedly found in possession of drugs were arrested by the Mulavukad police on Thursday.

The arrested are Binumon, 23, and Harikrishnan, 20, of Mulavukad North. The police seized 3.25 grams of MDMA, 30 grams of ganja, and 2.44 grams of hashish oil from them.

According to the police, they were engaged in peddling drugs targeting students along the North Tower Lane area in Mulavukad. The seizure was made jointly by the Mulavukad police and Yodhav squad of the city police.

Arrested

A man accused of attacking a police night patrolling team was arrested by the Ernakulam Town South police.

The arrested is Antony Joseph, 43, of Chilavannoor. The police said Antony was a habitual offender frequently involved in fights and drug peddling thus turning a threat to local residents.

Last month, the police were alerted about Antony attacking a woman and verbally abusing her, following which a night patrol team was despatched there. Though the police managed to overpower him, he managed to escape after attacking them with glass shards.

He was picked up from Chottanikkara on Wednesday.

Held on assault charge

A man accused of misbehaving and beating up a woman was arrested by the Palarivattom police on Thursday.

The arrested is Sunil, 47, of Vennala. The incident took place on Wednesday evening near a mosque at Vennala.

He allegedly teased the victim and then summoned his friends to the scene before verbally abusing and beating her up. More accused in the case remain to be arrested.

Woman arrested

A woman accused of attacking cops at the Mattancherry police station on Wednesday evening was arrested on Thursday.

The arrested is Anjali Sharma, 20, of Edakochi. While investigating a complaint by a man that his wife and mother of three children was missing, the police on Wednesday received information that the missing woman was with the accused at Elamakkara.

Subsequently, a police team took her to the station and alerted her husband. At that point, the accused stormed into the station and allegedly slapped the man before beating up two other cops, including a woman, who tried to restrain her.

She was produced in court and remanded.

