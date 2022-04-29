Siblings arrested on blackmail charge

Two siblings were arrested by the Maradu police on Thursday on the charge of blackmailing a man into paying ₹46.48 lakh in a suspected honey trap case.

The arrested are Harikrishnan, 28, and Girikrishnan, 25, of Kottarakkara. They, the police said, were accused in numerous cases of visa fraud. The accused allegedly blackmailed the victim, a resident of Maradu, and made him pay the money over a period between May 2021 and March 2022.

The accused allegedly befriended the petitioner, a manager with a private company, over social media pretending to be women and in due course secured his nude pictures and videos. They then blackmailed him by allegedly threatening to send the visuals to his wife and relatives.

The accused sent voice messages in women’s voice to the victim using mobile apps. They later gave him the addresses of two women at Kaloor to mislead him. The victim realised that he was taken for a ride when he turned up at the said addresses, the police said.

According to the police, the accused have cheating cases against them at Kottarakkara, Ramankari, Vakathanam, Ochira, Changanassery, Chingavanam and Pallikkal police stations. The police are planning to seek their custody for further interrogation.

A team comprising Maradu Inspector Joseph Sajan, Sub Inspectors Rigin A. Thomas and Harikumar, Assistant Sub Inspector Rajeevnath, and civil police officers Arunraj, Prashanth Babu, and Vinod Vasudevan made the arrest.