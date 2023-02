February 17, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

Two brothers were arrested by the Kothamangalam police on charge of attempt to murder a youngster by trespassing into his house compound.

The arrested were identified as Joy, 25, and Albin Joy, 22, of Palamattam. The victim and a friend of the accused reportedly had an altercation near a bar on Wednesday. The friend identified as Akhil is also an accused in the case and remains admitted in Kottayam Medical College under police surveillance.