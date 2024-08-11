ADVERTISEMENT

SIB connects with exporters, importers for trade facilitation

Published - August 11, 2024 01:59 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

South Indian Bank (SIB) organised a conclave to facilitate exporters and importers in Kochi. The event titled SIB Exim Connect 2024 was attended by leading exporters from the State. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides senior officials from the Department of Customs, Director General of Foreign Trade, representatives of various trade bodies, bankers, and experts in international trade attended the function, according to a press release.

The meet was a big step towards expediting the resolution of trade-related problems faced by the export-import community. The event covered a wide array of topics ranging from rules regulating foreign trade, customs formalities, internationalisation of Indian rupee, different aspects of trade finance, and guidelines of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. 

P.R. Seshadri, managing director and chief executive officer, SIB, inaugurated the event. Marine Products Export Development Authority Vice Chairman Alex K. Nainan conveyed his greetings. Hassan Usaid N.A., Assistant Director General of Foreign Trade; Gurkaran Singh Bains, Commissioner of Customs, Kochi, and Radhakrishnan K.S., AGM, SIB, presented papers on various themes related to international trade.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US