SIB connects with exporters, importers for trade facilitation

Published - August 11, 2024 01:59 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

South Indian Bank (SIB) organised a conclave to facilitate exporters and importers in Kochi. The event titled SIB Exim Connect 2024 was attended by leading exporters from the State. 

Besides senior officials from the Department of Customs, Director General of Foreign Trade, representatives of various trade bodies, bankers, and experts in international trade attended the function, according to a press release.

The meet was a big step towards expediting the resolution of trade-related problems faced by the export-import community. The event covered a wide array of topics ranging from rules regulating foreign trade, customs formalities, internationalisation of Indian rupee, different aspects of trade finance, and guidelines of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. 

P.R. Seshadri, managing director and chief executive officer, SIB, inaugurated the event. Marine Products Export Development Authority Vice Chairman Alex K. Nainan conveyed his greetings. Hassan Usaid N.A., Assistant Director General of Foreign Trade; Gurkaran Singh Bains, Commissioner of Customs, Kochi, and Radhakrishnan K.S., AGM, SIB, presented papers on various themes related to international trade.

