SI transferred for allegedly accepting bribe to allow sand smuggling

January 02, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Kochi

Action taken after visuals emerge on social media platforms

The Hindu Bureau

A sub-inspector of police, who was posted in Kalady police station, has reportedly been transferred to the AR camp after a visual clip emerged showing the official taking bribe to allow smuggling of illegally mined sand. The action came after the visuals emerged on social media platforms.

He has been shifted to the AR camp as a preliminary measure and investigations will be carried out, a senior police official has been cited as saying.

Reportedly, the incident of the bribe occurred some time back. But it has been brought to light now.

