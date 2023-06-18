Shutter, sluice to be built to prevent tidal flooding in Kumbalanghi

June 18, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Scenic Kumbalanghi, India’s first model tourism village, may breathe easier with a decision by the district authorities to build a new shutter and sluice to prevent tidal flooding. The project, which involves an investment of ₹19 lakh, was inaugurated recently and will cover Wards 13, 14, 15 and 16 of the panchayat, which are most vulnerable to tidal flooding.

People affected by tidal flooding on the western side of the panchayat had depended mostly on temporary bunds and other structures to prevent the rush of water during high tide. The arterial water drainage is still a local canal, which links the affected areas to the backwaters. However, the arrangements were found inadequate in recent days with high tidal waves causing severe inundation of some areas. This is the first time that a modern sluice is being built to prevent tidal flooding.

Kumbalanghi, which was declared a model tourism village in 2003, has experienced tidal flooding for a long time now. However, the severity of the flooding and its frequency have surprised residents and panchayat authorities. The severity of the situation has been accentuated by rapid climate change and change in rain patterns and sea conditions.

Equinoct, a group of citizens for community-sourced modelling solutions, has adopted Kumbalanghi, along with a couple of other panchayats in Ernakulam district, for developing community-based rapid response to tidal flooding with inputs from the ground level and involving people affected by the problem. Among the solutions people have come up with are the establishment of tidal gauges and compilation of data from gauges as well as preparation of a flood calendar. The data will be used to evolve a climate action plan.