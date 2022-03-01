Shrimp farmers call for govt. support to ride over crisis

Climate change, disease outbreaks affecting sector, says forum

Special Correspondent KOCHI Shrimp aquaculturists under the aegis of the Kerala Aqua Farmers’ Federation have called for government support in the face of what they described as the fallout of increasing impact of climate change and outbreak of diseases. M. K. Babu, president of the federation in Ernakulam district, said the government should be more supportive of a business that added to the weight of seafood exports from the country. He said black tiger shrimp and crabs were some of the products from the aqua farms and they contributed to the marine products export basket. The farmers are of the view that if the lease period of paddy fields, which are now used for yearly aquaculture, can be extended by another month, it would be possible for the shrimp farmers to make a profit, while also allowing the paddy farmers to take to rice farming in a profitable manner. The farmers said the shrimp or fish farming season was now licensed between November 15 and April 15. If the period could be extended by another month, it would be possible for the shrimp farmers to make a profit on the business through two crops while also allowing enough time for the traditional rice farming. K.X. Sebastian from Kottuvally, who is a farmer and general secretary of the federation, said climate change had a definitive impact on shrimp aquaculture in the coastal areas. He said the high tides of salt sea water tended to breach the mud barriers erected by farmers, and as a result, shrimps drained out of the aquaculture fields. He said steps should be taken to dredge the water bodies along the coastal areas as well as the rivers to allow free flow of water. If the water bodies, including those in the inland areas were not desilted, they would flood the farms as well as residential areas. He said the problem of silting had been high after the great floods of August 2018.