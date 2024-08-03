Shrimp, anchovy catch trickle in as fishermen try to make up for losses in dry months 

Traditional fishermen and boat owners are relying on a substantial catch of anchovies and shrimp, with oil sardines in between, to recover from losses incurred during dry months when fishing had nearly come to a standstill.

The monsoon has intensified, and boats were heading out to sea, except during weather warnings, with catches being hauled in. While the catch was not considerable, the trend was expected to continue, said Antony Kursinkal of the independent fishermen’s union Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation.

He added that on Saturday, there was a huge landing of sea shrimp in Chellanam. However, as the catch was fairly uniform across all boats, the price had dropped from ₹60 per kg initially to around ₹20 per kg.

Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal of the Kerala Boat Operators’ Association said that the shrimp catch was not yielding sufficient returns for fishermen, including large boat owners, due to depressed price rates caused by weak demand in the export market.

The boat owners have reiterated the need for the government intervention to lift the US ban on Indian wild shrimp as soon as possible.

Anchovies and shrimp were helping to offset the losses suffered by fishermen earlier this year, said CharlesGeorge, representing traditional fishermen. He added the prices of both shrimp and anchovies had fluctuated sharply.

Though anchovies sell for ₹200 per kg, fishermen had receive less than ₹100 per kg at the wholesale auction, he said. The situation was similar with sea shrimp, he claimed.

Fishermen have reported encouraging catches from southern fish landing centers, including Thoppumpady, Kalamukku, and Munambam. However, fishermen in northern districts like Malappuram were facing difficulties due to stronger sea currents caused by incessant heavy downpour last week, Mr. Antony Kurisinkal said.

Mr. George had called on agencies like the apex fisheries cooperative Matsyafed to make arrangements to help fishermen store their catch safely to ensure that they receive a fixed return for their work.