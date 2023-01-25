HamberMenu
SHRC seeks report on action taken on its order on dangling cables

Rights panel also seeks explanation from State on non-implementation of its order dated last October

January 25, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken a suo motu case in connection with the accident in which a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after getting trapped in a cable at Chakkaraparambu last Sunday.

E.P. Anilkumar, 47, of Maradu had a fall after his motorcycle got entangled with a cable wound up on an electric post.

The Commission also sought explanation from the State government on the non-implementation of its order dated last October directing to take precautions to avoid accidents caused by dangling cables.

Commission Chairman Antony Dominic directed secretaries of local self-government and Public Works departments to submit by March 13 action taken by the government on the order passed by the Commission on October 27, 2022.

The order was passed by the Commission following the death of a motorcyclist at Chembumukku. Mr. Dominic had ordered that the permission of the local body concerned, PWD, and the police should be secured before drawing cables. However, no action had been taken on the report, observed the Commission, which also expressed concern about repeated accidents being caused by haphazardly drawn cables.

