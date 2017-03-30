SHRC orders probe into death at medical college

KOCHI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered a probe by a senior police officer under the supervision of the Director General of Police (DGP) into the death of a young man at the Kalamassery Government Medical College last week. In his order, SHRC Acting Chairman P. Mohana Das said the report should be submitted within a month.

He also ordered the District Collector, Medical College Superintendent, and the Health Secretary to file their reports within a month. The case will be considered again during the next sitting of the commission to be held at the collectorate in April.

Jerrin Michael, 25, from Kailas Colony at Edathala, was brought to the medical college on March 25 with acute stomach pain. He was sent for a blood test, and on return, was not attended to but kept in the observation room.

The doctor who examined him recommended urgent surgery as Mr. Michael was suffering from appendicitis. The doctor told the patient that immediate surgery would be expensive, and that it could be conducted free of cost four days later.

The SHRC observed that the patient was not even administered an injection as he had no money. Thampy Subramanian, who filed a complaint with the commission, had demanded that a case be registered against the doctor, who allegedly refused to treat the patient, for homicide.

The SHRC Vice Chairman also observed that it was neglect by doctors that took Mr. Michael’s life. “The State is yet to recover from the shock of the death of medical student Shamna in similar circumstances. It is imperative that the higher authorities urgently offered an explanation,” he added.