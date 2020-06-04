SHRC orders probe against Army officer

Kozhikode

04 June 2020 07:11 IST

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the District Police Chief to inquire into the allegation of harassment levelled against a colonel at the Army Recruiting Office, Kozhikode. He has been asked to submit a report within a month. The issue will be brought to the attention of the National Human Rights Commission as well.

A release said on Wednesday that commission judicial member P. Mohanadas issued the directive based on a complaint by the wife of a civilian staff, a native of Andhra Pradesh.

Notices had been issued to the head of the Army Recruiting Office and the colonel too, seeking explanation. The complainant alleged that her husband had not been given salary for the past few moths. She alleged that the official also tried to attack her husband at her home.

The commission said in its order that the allegations were of a serious nature and the complainant’s husband had been suffering both physical and mental torture.