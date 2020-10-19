SHRC issues notice over dumping of septage into canal

KOCHI

19 October 2020 23:10 IST

The State Human Rights Commission has asked the Secretary of the Kochi Corporation and the sub inspector of the Thevara police station to submit a report on the alleged lapse on the part of the civic body to clean up the toilet waste in the Poneth Canal at Kadavanthra.

Antony Dominic, chairman of the commission, issued the order based on a complaint lodged by V. Venugopal on behalf of Indira Nagar Residents’ Association, Kadavanthra, stating that the area remained under the threat of spread of infectious diseases owing to the presence of toilet waste in the canal.

The petitioner alleged that toilet waste transported in vehicles was being dumped into the canal in the night. This waste had turned stagnant, affecting the health of the residents. Despite submitting complaints to the District Collector, the police and the corporation, no action had been taken yet, he said.

