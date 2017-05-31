Show cause notice to cops for handcuffing undertrials

The city police have sought explanation from 16 policemen, including a grade sub-inspector, over the alleged production of two accused in the Kathiroor Manoj murder case before a CBI court in handcuffs.

“Show cause notices have been issued to 15 policemen, who had accompanied the accused to the CBI court last week, and a grade SI, who deputed the policemen on duty, for breaching handcuffing norms,” said E.K. Unnikrishnan, Commandant, Armed Reserve Camp of Police, Kochi.

The policemen have been directed to furnish explanation within 48 hours, and further action will be initiated accordingly.

The action followed a report submitted by the Ernakulam Sub-Jail superintendent to the Armed Reserve command on the incident.

According to the official, an undertrial could be taken to court handcuffed only with judicial consent or on the direction of the jail superintendent concerned. “In this case, it is not clear if the accused were brought handcuffed to the trial court, and they had any direction from the jail superintendent,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vikraman, the first accused in the case, filed a complaint before the CBI Court-III in Ernakulam, saying that the police had handcuffed him and a co-accused while producing them before the court on May 25.

The complaint, received by the jail superintendent from a complaint box kept at the Ernakulam Sub Jail, was handed over to the CBI court on Tuesday. The complaint said that both the accused, besides being produced in handcuffs, were prevented from speaking to their family members.

The complaint has been forwarded to the City Police Commissioner for an inquiry.