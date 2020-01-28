SHOs to lend an ear to senior citizens’ concerns

Station House Officers (SHOs) in the district Rural Police limits may soon don the role of sounding boards for senior citizens to air their concerns.

A decision to organise frequent interactions with senior citizens at the local police station levels was one of the outcomes of an interaction that District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik had with nearly 100 senior citizens at the district police headquarters on Republic Day.

“We have decided to organise interactive sessions between senior citizens and SHOs of the respective areas on a monthly basis. Besides, they will also get to interact with the District Police Chief at least once in a quarter,” Mr. Karthik told The Hindu.

He said such an arrangement would instil confidence among senior citizens while also enabling the police to tend to their emergency requirements even if it went beyond the regular policing job. It would also be instrumental in furthering public-police participation, said Mr. Karthik.

The meeting witnessed elderly people talking about many issues they faced on a daily basis. Many lamented how they were made to stand in modes of public transport and how some autorickshaw drivers rudely turned down their requests to wait during the course of a trip. “Humanitarian considerations call for the timely redressing of these issues. We will bring these matters to the notice of the Motor Vehicles Department,” said Mr. Karthik.

M.R. Madhubabu, nodal officer for Janamaithri Police, Ernakulam Rural, said the participants also complained about being ignored at most places and by the younger generation.

“We are also planning legal awareness classes for the senior citizens to educated them about their rights. We will also organise more such interactive sessions to bring them to the mainstream and utilise their expertise and experience for constructive purposes while enhancing their self esteem,” he said.