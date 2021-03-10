Shortage of water leaves Kochiites parched

New connections, summer lead to shooting up of demand

The supply of only 132 million litres per day (mld) of water to the area that constitutes the Kochi Corporation falls woefully short of the growing demand.

Demand has been shooting through the roof this summer, sometimes hitting 200 mld, said a senior official with the Kerala Water Authority (KWA).

Corporation areas have been reporting severe scarcity of water, some for the past week or two, and others for over a month. “The pump houses at Aluva and Maradu, from where the corporation area gets supply, are working to their full capacity. But the supply still falls short of the demand, which is higher now than it was two years ago,” he said. The number of connections has grown and construction activities also seem to have picked up pace this year after the pandemic-related impediments, he said.

Areas including parts of Vennala, Vaduthala, Elamakkara, Mundamveli, Kadavanthra, and Girinagar have been reporting a shortage.

Scarcity has worsened over the past week, said C.D. Valsala Kumari, councillor representing Vennala. Two loads of water via tanker was being supplied daily. But on Monday, water tanker operators were also citing poor supply from the KWA hydrant at Maradu, and tanker water could not be supplied, she said.

Interconnecting the supply lines at Maradu and fixing leaking pipes had left the plant shut for the past three days, but pumping was likely to resume on Tuesday evening, KWA officials said.

Bindu Mani, councillor representing Vaduthala East, said that three to four water tankers were needed on a daily basis in some areas and on alternate days in other areas of the division. Severe scarcity has persisted for around a month now, she said. Large tankers are mostly unable to enter the smaller bylanes, making supply through tankers also a difficult task.

The COVID-19-related restrictions during the summer months last year had spared the northern parts of the city, that are at the tail end of the water supply network, from experiencing severe shortage, he said. Besides, new connections are added every year, but the supply from the Aluva pump house has remained constant at 250 million litres per day (mld) for the corporation areas and some of the surrounding municipalities and panchayats, he said.

For around 20 divisions that fall within the Pallimukku subdivision of the KWA, only an insufficient 50 mld is available daily, leaving the tail ends of the supply network, particularly Kadavanthra, Girinagar, and Gandhinagar, dry, said a KWA official in charge of the central areas of the city.

KWA officials have held meetings over the past week, but there is no change in the supply or pumping, which means that the pressure of the water through the pipelines is low and does not reach the overhead tanks in some houses, Ms. Bindu Mani said.

The senior KWA official said that they were mostly helpless till another 143 mld pump house came up at Aluva, for which the site surveys were on. With nearly all corporation divisions reporting a shortage, diversions or interconnections were not possible, he said.

The anti-theft squads of the KWA would begin inspections soon to prevent illegal interconnections and motor pumps, he said.