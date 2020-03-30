Shortage of staff hits door delivery of essentials in Kochi

A section of the traders here has started taking orders from customers through WhatsApp and SMSs in view of the lockdown though their efforts to deliver goods at the doorstep remain unfulfilled owing to the shortage of employees.

The service has mostly been offered by margin-free shops and kirana stores as a measure to reduce the number of customers turning up at shops. “We had sent a WhatsApp message to a few customers stating that we will accept orders through mobile. The message was shared among many others. On an average, we get 30 to 40 orders,” said the owner of a margin-free shop in Aluva.

The system has helped reduce visitors considerably after it was launched two days ago. “The only hurdle is that I am able to get items ready the next day only as there is a shortage of workers. Those staying at faraway places are not coming to work. I am now managing with a few inter-State workers and my family members,” he said.

Customers get a message when orders are ready. Some traders have taken an extra step by arranging a few auto drivers who are ready to deliver goods at the doorstep. Customers can pay bill using a mobile payment gateway after getting details of bill on their mobile.

However, the restrictions imposed by the police on vehicular movement have stopped a few traders from taking orders through WhatsApp. A store owner in Padivattom said that he had no other choice, but to retain the earlier model as there was a shortage of staff. “The existing employees seem reluctant to deliver orders at homes fearing police action against them,” said a trader.

Shops did not witness any major rush on Monday as majority of the customers had stocked essentials ahead of the lockdown. The merchant community said that prices had also started stabilising after the restrictions on trucks carrying essentials were eased on inter-State borders.