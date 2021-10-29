Shortage of labourers hits pokkali farming in Kadamakkudy

Demand to bring harvesting work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

The shortage of hands for harvesting has emerged as one of the biggest challenges for pokkali rice farmers in Kadamakkudy.

Around 85 out of the potential 100 hectares in the panchayat have been under cultivation this year. However, the workforce woefully falls short of the ideal 200-300 workers for completing the harvesting within the extremely narrow window of 7-10 days.

“|With the new generation staying away from farming, getting adequate labourers for harvesting remains a struggle. Since harvesting has to be done standing almost hip-deep in water, the workers cannot be engaged beyond noon, further delaying the completion of harvesting,” said Mary Shilpa, District Agriculture Officer.

The conventional harvesting machine is also of little use for pokkali farming. Though a specially designed machine demonstrated a few years ago was found to be somewhat successful, it didn’t go beyond that.

“The government has shown little interest in developing a machine compatible for pokkali farming, which could resolve the shortage of labourers somewhat. The government should also reintroduce a special budgetary provision for promoting pokkali farming as was in vogue in the late 90s before it was suspended abruptly following audit objections,” said K.A. Thomas, secretary of Kadamakkudy Nellulppadhaka Padashekhara Samithi.

The government had at that time offered an assistance of ₹400 for 20 workers engaged per hectare, which was in addition to the daily wages paid by paddy field owners.

There is also a demand either not to run the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) concurrently during the harvesting period or to bring harvesting work under the programme to resolve the challenge of loss of labourers to the comparatively less labour-intensive programme.

“We have already applied to allow harvesting work under MGNREGS to overcome the labour shortage,” said Ms. Shilpa.

Benny Xavier, a pokkali farm owner, said that unless harvested within the narrow window, the pokkali stalks may succumb to unseasonal rain, leading to considerable wastage. “An amphibian harvesting machine imported from Germany was demonstrated a few years ago but wasn’t taken forward owing to the cost factor. Its proponent is now working on customisation to reduce the cost. If proved successful, then it could help finish the harvesting within three or four days compared to around 20 days taken by a couple of hundred of workers,” he said.

A presentation based on the prototype of the proposed machine is likely to be held during the course of the ongoing Kadamakkudy Village Fest.

Vipin Raj, Kadamakkudy panchayat vice president, rued that while there was still an older generation willing to pass on the knowledge, the newer generation remains far from interested.