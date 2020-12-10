Shortage of containers hits Kochi port operations

Growth in business offset by delay in movement of cargo ships

A severe shortage of empty containers has hit business at the Kochi port even as cargo-laden containers have accumulated at the terminal because of a slowdown in operations at most ports across the globe, including at the neighbouring Colombo terminal on which Kochi depends for most of its transshipment operations.

Cochin Port Trust sources said that there was encouraging growth in volumes but the shortage of containers had seriously affected operations now. The slowdown is largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to disrupt cargo operations.

M. Krishnakumar, Cochin Steamer Agents’ Association president, said that the COVID-19 pandemic had affected ports across the country and Kochi was just one of the ports hit by the effects of the pandemic. He said that there was a severe shortage of empty containers largely because of slowdown in operations.

The slowdown in operations in different ports had resulted in delay in movement of cargo laden ships, he said and said that the charges had gone up now by about 100 to 150 per cent when compared with the January 2020 period when Kochi-Jebel Ali movement cost was zero while it had now gone up to $150.

C.S. Kartha, former president of the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that scores of reefer containers remained plugged in at Kochi for several days now.

Besides, movement of vessels has been delayed by about 20 days.

Meanwhile, Indian Ports Association figures showed that Kochi had shown a marginal increase in container handling between April and November 2020 when compared with the same period last year.

The terminal here handled 4,12,000 TEUs of cargo during April-November 2020 whereas the volume was 4,10,000 TEUs in 2019 for the same period.