Short film on home quarantine turns hit

The Ernakulam district administration in association with the Indian Medical Association, Kochi, seems to have hit the right note with a short film that has garnered over seven lakh views after it was released online on Sunday evening.

Titled Arikil, the 5-minute film directed by Amruth Raj, revolves around the return of an expatriate and the arrangements made at his house for his quarantine. Getting one’s priorities right during the COVID-19 pandemic is the underlying theme of the film made with the support of the district units of the Directorate of Health Services and the National Health Mission.

The film is part of the State government’s efforts to create awareness about quarantine issues. It was released by District Collector S. Suhas on his Facebook page and later shared by actors Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan. “As of now, the film has crossed 7,10,000 views,” said Mr. Raj on Monday evening. Actors Sunny Wayne, Tara Joseph and child artiste Jess Sweejan have played the main roles. Raam H. Puthran is the cinematographer.