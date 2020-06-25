Shops told to follow COVID-19 protocol

The Kochi Corporation has instructed shops and other establishments functioning within its limits to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 prevention protocol or face cancellation of licence.

All establishments functioning with a corporation-issued licence must ensure that children below 10 years and those above 60 years do not enter their premises. Employees and customers or visitors must wear masks, practise physical distancing, and wash hands or use sanitisers. If the protocol is not followed, the corporation will initiate proceedings to cancel the establishment’s licence, said a notice from the Corporation Secretary.

The corporation itself has begun taking note of the names, telephone numbers, and the time of entry of people visiting the corporation main office premises for registrations, documents, or tax payments.