Shops, supermarkets under scrutiny

Shops and supermarkets in Kochi are under close scrutiny by local bodies following the restrictions imposed on such establishments in the State capital as part of efforts to contain COVID-19 spread.

Shops and business establishments in Kalamassery have voluntarily decided to down shutters at 7 p.m. as part of the containment measures. Only medical shops, hotels and catering units will remain open after 7 p.m.

The Thrikkakara municipal authorities had issued notices to shops and supermarkets at the busy NGO Quarters and the municipal complex located on the eastern side of the District Collectorate to open only on alternate days, said a health official on Sunday. The measure was being introduced to reduce the rush of shoppers, added the official.

Health officials from Kalamassery and Thrikkakara are being kept on their toes by constant phone calls, informing them about big crowds in some areas of the municipalities. The NGO Quarters in Thrikkakara and South Kalamassery are now witnessing smaller number of shoppers at a time due to the efforts being made by the health officials and the police.

R.C. Anusha, who is employed in a private firm, said that on her recent visit to a supermarket, she saw fewer shoppers than usual. Though there were four or five people standing in queue outside the supermarket, there were only two customers inside the shop.

Kalamassery municipality health standing committee member M.A. Kunjumon said the authorities needed to maintain a stricter vigil. He said shop owners had been following the instructions of health officials.

M.M. Nazar, councillor in Thrikkakara, said that all councillors in the municipality were checking on supermarkets in their respective wards to ensure that physical distancing, and use of masks and sanitisers were followed.