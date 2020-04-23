Shops in Kochi plan to upscale online delivery even after lockdown

Grocery and meat stores that took orders online following the lockdown have plans to scale up the online business even after the lifting of restrictions.

Traders and entrepreneurs exuded confidence that online orders would witness a spike even after the relaxation of lockdown restrictions as people may be reluctant to come out in large numbers. The growing demand for doorstep delivery has also boosted confidence among service providers.

“We sell an average 500 kg of fish through orders received on WhatsApp. There is good response to online booking of cut vegetables that we launched to provide quality products at the doorstep. Rice, cereals, oil and other products available at our Farm Shoppe will now be available for online purchase through an agreement with food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy,” said Shinoj Subramanian, head of the Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) functioning under the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here.

N.B. Swaraj, media coordinator of Lulu Group in Kochi, said the doorstep delivery of essentials and other items from its hypermarket would be expanded after the lockdown. “We are adding more drivers and pick-up staff as part of upscaling doorstep delivery services. Products available online can also be availed through delivery service apps like Swiggy and Zomato,” he said.

Traditional kirana store owners, who had successfully reduced the rush in the lockdown period by receiving orders through WhatsApp, will continue the service to check the likely increase in footfalls after the lifting of the lockdown. “The delivery will be done a day after because of the shortage of workers. Customers are cooperating with us despite the delay,” said an owner of a margin-free shop in Aluva.

Delivery staff working for online platforms hoped that the increase in orders would help save their jobs in these tough times.