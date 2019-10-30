Shops in city down shutters

Hundreds of merchants, distributors and hotel owners joined a march to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax at Atlantis in the city on Tuesday to protest against VAT arrears notices that have been issued by the Sales Tax Department and described by the community as “illogical” and against facts.

The march was part of a day-long downing of shutters to highlight their demands for the withdrawal of VAT arrears notices. Hibi Eden, MP, inaugurated the protest meeting in front of the office of the deputy commissioner.

D.C. John, district president of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti, which had called for the protest, said that more than 6,000 merchants joined protests across the district on Tuesday.

He said that Hotel and Restaurant Association, Kerala Merchant Chamber of Commerce and All Kerala Distributors’ Association members joined the protest.

Though hotels and medical shops were exempted from the strike call, a section of hoteliers joined the strike and downed shutters for half-a-day.

The merchants also protested against what they called as attempts to paint the community in poor light as law-breakers and tax evaders.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry deplored what it called efforts by the government to squeeze traders under the name of collecting arrears under both GST and VAT.