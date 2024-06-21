ADVERTISEMENT

Shop owners owe Maharaja’s College over ₹2 crore as rent dues

Updated - June 21, 2024 08:25 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Traders who have taken shop rooms at the stadium pavilion of Maharaja’s College on rent have defaulted on payment to the tune of over ₹2 crore.

Details of outstanding dues were obtained through an application filed by social activist Raju Vazhakkala by invoking the provisions of the Right to Information Act.

The rental income is used for development activities at the college as well as payment of salary to temporary employees. The rental income and college development funds are jointly credited to a general account in the name of the Principal, according to the reply provided by Pooja P. Balasundaram, Public Information Officer (PIO).

The PIO also informed that steps to auction vacant shop rooms had been initiated, and that the rent was fixed by the Public Works department. At present, the rooms are rented out at ₹32.22 per sq ft. The State government has initiated steps for the recovery of dues based on the directives issued by the Kerala High Court, the PIO informed the applicant.

The rent was revised in 2017 and 2021, and 13 shops had been rented out, according to the reply.

