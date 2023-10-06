SHO in Kerala placed under suspension

October 06, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - KOCHI

The Palarivattom Station House Officer (SHO) has been placed under suspension on charge of delay in acting on a complaint registered for cheating.

A man, identified as Amal, who used to run a used car showroom was arrested in August on charge of cheating car owners by not paying them after allegedly taking possession of their vehicles on the promise of selling. As many as six cases were registered against the accused at the Palarivattom police station.

According to sources, Joseph Sajan, the suspended officer, had allegedly procrastinated resulting in more people getting cheated.