Shipyard signs contract for final phase of IAC construction

The Cochin Shipyard has signed the final phase 3 contract worth ₹3,000 crore for the construction of the maiden indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC).

A press release issued in this regard said that the contract was signed on October 31. The under-construction vessel was in the news in September after a theft of some computer devices linked to its integrated platform management system was reported to the police. The case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The release said the phase 3 contract covered the operational and harbour acceptance trials of various pieces of equipment and systems installed on board and also the sea trials of the carrier.

It also covers “some activities which are to be undertaken post-delivery of the vessel including support during weapon and aviation trials”.

After a series of delays caused by behind-schedule delivery of equipment and design related challenges - it follows the concurrent engineering model - the carrier is slated to be delivered to the Navy in 2021, as per the revised time-line.

The contract was signed at the Ministry of Defence between Nidhi Chhibber, Joint Secretary and Acquisition Manager (Maritime Systems), MoD, and Suresh Babu N.V., Director (Operations), Cochin Shipyard.