Shipyard delivers two ro-ro vessels to IWAI

Cochin Shipyard delivered two roll-on roll-off vessels to the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI). The delivery protocol was signed by Mathew George, director, IWAI Kochi, and Suresh Babu N.V., director (operations), CSL, in the presence of the officials of IWAI and CSL, said a press release here.

These vessels are part of the order for 10 vessels comprising eight ro-pax vessels for operation on NW1 and NW2, which were delivered earlier. The vessels delivered on Tuesday are for operations on NW3, the press release said.

Dedicated facility

CSL has invested its resources in the inland water segment, including the development of a dedicated shipbuilding facility in Kolkotta, with the aim of providing a complete solution to the customers operating in the inland water segment.