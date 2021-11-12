Shipyard delivers three border outpost vessels to BSF

They will be used mostly in creek area of Kutch and Sunderbans

The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has delivered three Floating Border Out-Post (FBOPs) vessels out of the nine FBOPs being built for the Border Security Force (BSF).

The formal acceptance and protocol signing ceremony of the vessels was held in New Delhi the other day.

Mukesh Tyagi, DIG, Water Wing of the BSF, signed the agreement with Neelakandhan A.N., Chief General Manager, Cochin Shipyard, in the presence of C.G. Rajini Kaanthan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.

It was in March, 2019, that the MHA placed orders for design, construction and supply of nine FBOPs for the water wing of the BSF. Six remaining vessels in the contract are in an advanced stage of construction and are getting ready for delivery, according to a press release.

The FBOPs, with an overall length of 46 metres, and breadth of 12 metres, are designed for deployment in Inland waters of India, specifically in the creek area of Kutch (Gujarat) and Sunderbans of West Bengal.

The vessels are designed in-house by CSL and classed by Indian Register of Shipping and each FBOP vessel is designed with stowage arrangements for four fast patrol boats, which can be launched and hoisted using its own davit system.

The vessel is intended to act as the floating base for the flotilla of fast patrol boats.