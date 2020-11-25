Kochi

Shipyard begins work on two vessels for Norway

The cutting of plates ceremony at the Cochin Shipyard on Wednesday for two autonomous vessels that the company has contracted to build for a Norwegian firm.  

The Cochin Shipyard has begun cutting plates for the two autonomous vessels it has been contracted to build for ASKO Maritime AS, Norway.

67-metre-long vessel

A plate-cutting ceremony was held at the yard on Wednesday. The contract has an option to build two more identical vessels. The project is part-funded by the Norwegian government. Each of the vessels is 67 metre long and will initially be delivered as a Full-Electric Transport Ferry, powered by 1846 KWH capacity battery.

Autonomous ferry

After the commissioning of autonomous equipment and field trials in Norway, it will operate as a fully autonomous ferry of ASKO that can transport 16 fully loaded Standard EU trailers in one go across the Oslo fjords.

