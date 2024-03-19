ADVERTISEMENT

Shifting of electric posts from Civil Line Road suffers delay

March 19, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The shifting of electric posts and allied power infrastructure on Civil Line Road that is being widened as part of preparatory works to construct Kochi metro’s Kakkanad extension would pick up pace in the coming weeks, official sources said.

Motorists had raised concerns about the inordinate delay in relocating posts and the pedestals of many transformers in the corridor.

Among them was Sanoj Lal, a financial-services consultant residing at Chembumukku, said such posts hampered motorists from utilising the widened parts of the road. “There are also impediments like uneven width of the road, possibly due to disputes related to land acquisition. This has in turn resulted in encroachers putting up stalls in such spaces. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) must take steps to widen the congested corridor since it linked the city with the IT hub at Kakkanad. It must also set up diversion roads to redirect vehicles when Civil Line Road is barricaded for the metro viaduct construction,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources within KMRL and the the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) confided that metro contractors, under the supervision of KSEB personnel, faced challenges in relocating posts swiftly owing to the constraints in shutting down power supply during the sultry weather. “Moreover, examinations are going on,” they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US