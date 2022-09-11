Shift stray dogs to an uninhabited isle, suggests Better Kochi Response Group

The Kochi Corporation has so far vaccinated and neutered over 7,000 canines. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

With a rise in instances of stray dog attacks across the State, the Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG) has suggested that all such dogs in the city and suburbs be bundled off and safely accommodated in an uninhabited island off Marine Drive.

The State government and agencies concerned must get their act together since never before had stray dogs posed such a grave threat to the lives of humans and other animals, said architect S. Gopakumar, president of BKRG, who came up with the idea. Many children and adults had lost their life despite taking the anti-rabies vaccine, he said.

Taking all stray dogs to such an island will end the threat posed by them. Even dogs that were sterilised under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme must be taken there, he said.

“The problem has to be handled in a swift manner as directed by courts. Basic infrastructure should be readied on the island where the dogs are housed, like shelters and fences built using galvanized iron sheets and wire nets. Water can be made available, if need be, by laying underwater pipes from the mainland. Power too can be made available, possibly with the help of solar panels. Similarly, tiled spaces can be readied for feeding the dogs while they can be cleaned using high-pressure water jets. These areas must be approachable for servicing as well. In addition, a small area must be left for a vet to examine dogs,” said Mr. Gopakumar.

Animal lovers and hotels keen to provide food could be roped in while government agencies could help transport the food in boats. A crematorium for dogs too could be readied on the island. It would be a workable and cost-effective scheme while street dogs would receive humane treatment, with good food, water, and plenty of open space, he said. Permitting members of the public to visit the island would in turn make it a tourist attraction, he added.

Responding to the suggestion, Mayor M. Anilkumar said it would be brought to the notice of Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who has been vested with the charge of Ernakulam district. “Aspects like the stand of the Revenue department and Port Authority and the investment needed too would have to be considered,” he said.

An animal rights forum had, in a petition filed recently before the Supreme Court, suggested a slew of alternatives, including the construction of shelters by local bodies, to prevent the culling of stray dogs in Kerala.