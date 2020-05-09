Shelters for migrants, destitute in Kochi being shifted

With school premises being required for paper evaluations and pending examinations, two temporary shelters set up by the Kochi Corporation in schools to house the city’s destitute and migrant workers will be shifted.

People from the shelters at SRV Government School and the Government Girls’ High School will be shifted to Maharaja’s College, an existing shelter with around 30 people, late on Saturday. While the shelter at the Girls’ High School housed 96 people, the shelter at SRV school had nearly 120 people.

The school’s premises would be required from May 13 onwards for higher secondary examination paper evaluations, followed by the remaining exams from May 21 onwards, said SRV School Principal Biju A.N.

Arrangements were being made at the college which has sufficient space, said a Corporation health official.

Some people who had sought shelter were migrant workers, for whom arrangements would be made to return home whenever trains were made available, the official said. A few people from other places who had been stranded in the city had already managed to return to their homes when the lockdown restrictions had eased, considerably reducing the number of people seeking shelter.

The Corporation has not yet decided how the destitute and homeless in the shelters would be rehabilitated when the shelters might be disbanded. “We don’t have any scheme yet to rehabilitate them. As per government orders, we had set the shelters up to avoid community spread of the disease. A more permanent solution would require the Corporation council’s decision,” said K.V.P. Krishnakumar, councillor representing Ernakulam South.

Of the 10 shelters that the Corporation ran, the Palluruthy settlement was best suited to house the vagrant and destitute population, but it was running a little over its capacity of 350 people, said an official with the National Urban Livelihood Mission at the Corporation. The other shelters catered to specific sections such as the elderly, young boys, or working women in the city, added the official.