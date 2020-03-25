Shelter for the destitute in Thrissur

The Thrissur Corporation and the district administration have jointly arranged food, medicine and shelter for the destitute in the wake of lockdown.

A shelter was arranged at the Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School in the city on Wednesday. Around 200 people were shifted to the shelter.

Mayor Ajitha Jayarajan, Deputy Mayor Rafi Jose, and District Collector S. Shanavas led the efforts to convert the school to a temporary shelter facility.

“Kudumbasree Mission workers and voluntary organisations will arrange food for them. Currently food has been served for them from Viyyur jail,” the Mayor said.

Results negative

There are 12,462 people under observation for COVID-19 in the district as on Wednesday. Results of the five samples received on Wednesday were negative. There are 37 people under observation in various hospitals with COVID symptoms.

Meanwhile, the police and various departments have strengthened checking to enforce lockdown norms.

Of the 199 people reached by Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express in Thrissur railway station on Tuesday, 182 were shifted to a care centre arranged at KILA (Kerala Institute of Local Administration), Mulangunnathukavu, for observation. Two of them had symptoms of chickenpox and one had fever. They were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital. Food and medicines have been arranged at the KILA care centre.