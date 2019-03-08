She-toilets a non-starter

The government’s assurance that the ‘She Toilet’ project will be launched here remains on paper.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac had said in his 2018 Budget speech that women-friendly toilets would be set up in public places such as government offices, police stations and schools.

Ernakulam was allocated top priority in the government’s plan to roll out the ‘She Toilet’ project. However, officials of the Department of Social Justice said the project had been put on hold following a government decision. “We have not received the nod from the government,” they said.

Dr. Isaac in his Budget speech had admitted that common toilets for women in markets and pathways, though announced in the previous two budgets, could not be constructed. While including it again in the 2018-19 budget, he had said that they would not be mere toilets but ones with rest room and cafe.

Equipped with automatic doors, the She Toilet set up in places such as Thiruvananthapuram has water recycling facility, sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators.

She Lodge

Officials said the government had given the administrative sanction for the ‘She Lodge’ project coming up at Kakkanad. The foundation stone for the facility was laid at Kunnumpuram in May last. Of the ₹4 crore earmarked for the first phase, the authorities had given sanction for release of ₹1.16 crore to the Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Limited (KEL) at Angamaly, which is the executing agency.