‘SHE’ to be launched in all technical higher educational institutions

SHE (Scheme for Her Empowerment in Engineering Education) initiative aimed at upskilling technical talent of women will be introduced in engineering and polytechnic colleges across the State, R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education, has said. The State-level inauguration of the programme will be held at Governemt Engineering College, Kannur, on November 18. The pilot project was implemented in the college in 2020. It will be now implemented in all institutions under the Directorate of Technical Education, she said in Kochi on Thursday.
Those who are currently pursuing engineering education; women who like to enrol in engineering programmes; and those who are employed in the engineering sector can participate. Training programmes, interactions with experts, and mentorship initiatives will be part of the scheme.
