She Lodge, the affordable short-stay facility for women, to be launched in Kochi

She Lodge, the affordable short-stay facility for women offered by the Kochi Corporation, will be launched on Tuesday.

The civic body had converted the hotel complex it had owned at the Paramara Lodge into a 95-room lodging facility for women. While around 45 rooms will be rented out to students and employed women on a monthly basis, rest of the rooms will be given for women who reach the city for official purposes for short stay.

Two dormitories have also been set up at the facility, where one can stay for ₹150 a day, which includes the daily rent of ₹100 and the cost of the food provided from the Samridhi eatery of the Kochi Corporation.

The rent for the individual rooms would be fixed after discussing it in the Kochi Corporation council meeting, which would be held on October 12, said a civic administrator.

It was the Hotel Libra, which was owned by the civic body and was used earlier for temporarily accommodating residents from the banks of the Perandoor canal, that was converted into She Lodge.

Each individual room comes with a toilet and study facilities. A library will also be set up at the facility. There would be round-the-clock security at the lodge. CCTV surveillance has also been arranged for the safety of residents. The civic body spent ₹3.54 crore for the project, said a civic official.

Soon, the Samridhi eatery will offer three meals a day including dinner. Chapathi-making machines have been ordered for the eatery run by members of the Kudumbashree unit.

M.B. Rajesh, Minister for Local Self-Governments, will launch the facility at 3 p.m. Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar, T. J. Vinod, MLA, Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya, Sheeba Lal, chairperson, Welfare Standing Committee and P.R. Renish, chairman, Development Standing Committee, will attend.