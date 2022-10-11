She Lodge, Kochi Corporation’s budget-stay facility for women, opens

Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh with Mayor M. Anilkumar and others at the inauguration of Kochi Corporation’s She Lodge in the city on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

She Lodge, the budget-stay facility for women, set up by the Kochi Corporation was inaugurated by Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh in the city on Tuesday.

The Kudumbashree Mission will run the facility, where rooms will be made available for monthly and daily rent. The lodge is located on Paramara Road in Ernakulam North.

The project, completed at a cost of ₹3.54 crore, will have power back-up and sanitary napkin incinerator. The lodge has a warden and round-the-clock security. Women may stay at the facility paying a rent as low as ₹100 a day, according to the civic authorities.

Mayor M. Anilkumar presided over the function.

Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya, standing committee chairpersons Sheeba Lal, P.R. Renish, T.K. Ashraf, Sunitha Dixon, M.H.M Ashraf, Priya Prasanth, and V.A. Sreejith and councillors Laila Das and Antony Kureethara were present. Councillor Manu Jacob welcomed the gathering and Corporation Secretary V.P. Shibu proposed the vote of thanks.